Sculptor Capital LP Has $13.91 Million Stock Holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,420,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059,887 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I were worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,316,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after buying an additional 369,256 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 698,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 173,592 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,173,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 470,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 97,190 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OEPW opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.88.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Company Profile

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

