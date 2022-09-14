Sculptor Capital LP Has $14.66 Million Holdings in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR – Get Rating) by 209.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007,613 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 5.75% of Lefteris Acquisition worth $14,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 6.1% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Lefteris Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

LFTR stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $9.99.

Lefteris Acquisition Company Profile

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

