Sculptor Capital LP Has $187.54 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,545 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide accounts for about 1.4% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.44% of Hilton Worldwide worth $187,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 4.5 %

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $130.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.31 and a 200-day moving average of $135.35. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.