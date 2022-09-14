Sculptor Capital LP Has $23.01 Million Stock Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,355,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III were worth $23,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Price Performance

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.