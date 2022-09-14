Sculptor Capital LP Has $31.28 Million Stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936,222 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 5.10% of Landcadia Holdings IV worth $31,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $5,007,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,783,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 7.5% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,135,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV Trading Down 0.1 %

Landcadia Holdings IV stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

