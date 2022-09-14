Sculptor Capital LP Has $38.94 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,208 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $38,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $218.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

