Sculptor Capital LP Increases Position in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769,132 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.05% of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADAL. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the first quarter worth approximately $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAL opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

About Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

