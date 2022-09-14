Sculptor Capital LP Increases Stock Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,813 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.68% of FTAC Hera Acquisition worth $17,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HERA. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 18,811.2% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 293,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 291,574 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,247,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,709,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 21.8% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 60,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 37.2% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 960,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 260,213 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Hera Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.