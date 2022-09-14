Sculptor Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,610,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,984 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $65,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Natera by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Natera by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Natera Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NTRA opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $26,884.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,531.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $26,884.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,531.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $35,889.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,152.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also

