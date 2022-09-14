Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 193,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,352,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.9% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 157,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,908,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,206,529,000 after buying an additional 108,347 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.64.

TMO stock opened at $559.82 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $219.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.