Secret Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. Secret has a total market cap of $174.17 million and $4.04 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00005261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000303 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

