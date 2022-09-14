Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.75

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Secured Income Fund Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of Secured Income Fund stock opened at GBX 14.14 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.47. Secured Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 28.50 ($0.34). The company has a market cap of £7.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56.

Secured Income Fund Company Profile

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

