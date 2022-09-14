Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.75

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Secured Income Fund Stock Up 10.9 %
Shares of Secured Income Fund stock opened at GBX 14.14 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.47. Secured Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 28.50 ($0.34). The company has a market cap of £7.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56.
Secured Income Fund Company Profile
