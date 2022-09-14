Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,480 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.18% of Select Medical worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 252.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $37.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

