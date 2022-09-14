SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Short Interest Down 56.3% in August

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 35,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SeqLL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,204. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.58. SeqLL has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

