SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Short Interest Down 56.3% in August

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 35,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SeqLL Stock Performance
SeqLL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,204. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.58. SeqLL has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.10.
About SeqLL
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeqLL (SQL)
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for SeqLL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeqLL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.