ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. ServisFirst Bancshares comprises approximately 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.60. 712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,987. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

