Shaun Wills Acquires 125 Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Shaun Wills purchased 125 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £150 ($181.25).

Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Superdry alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Shaun Wills bought 110 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £150.70 ($182.09).

On Wednesday, July 13th, Shaun Wills bought 112 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($181.34).

Superdry Price Performance

Shares of SDRY traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 118.80 ($1.44). 94,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. Superdry plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.40 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 343 ($4.14). The company has a market cap of £97.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 130.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Superdry

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 359 ($4.34).

(Get Rating)

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.