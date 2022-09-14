Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 145.1% in August

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 145.1% from the August 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:SHZHY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 95,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,958. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $22.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11.

Get Shenzhou International Group alerts:

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.