Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 145.1% in August

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 145.1% from the August 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shenzhou International Group Stock Down 2.6 %
OTCMKTS:SHZHY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 95,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,958. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $22.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
