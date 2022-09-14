Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Short Interest Update

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shineco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SISI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,709. Shineco has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shineco

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 135,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.25% of Shineco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods.

