Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Grows By 600.0%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Altigen Communications Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of ATGN opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Altigen Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $28.83 million, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.36.
About Altigen Communications
