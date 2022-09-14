Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Grows By 600.0%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ATGN opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Altigen Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $28.83 million, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

About Altigen Communications

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.