Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Drops By 78.3%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the August 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth $158,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 289.2% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $301,000.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

BGX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 76,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,225. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.