Short Interest in BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Drops By 87.8%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BLSFY opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. BlueScope Steel has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.43.

BlueScope Steel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.8284 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

