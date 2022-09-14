Short Interest in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Decreases By 74.3%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the August 15th total of 64,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bonso Electronics International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BNSO opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. Bonso Electronics International has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $12.09.
Bonso Electronics International Company Profile
