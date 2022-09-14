Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Decreases By 57.1%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 284,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Huang bought 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $142,524.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 371,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,092.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 291,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,533. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASI. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.45. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

