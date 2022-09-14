Short Interest in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Increases By 700.0%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPARU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,009,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,470,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $981,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,766,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 550,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 65 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,983. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

About Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

