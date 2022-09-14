Short Interest in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Drops By 66.5%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the August 15th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRPC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 149,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,031. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $2,281,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth $2,952,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

