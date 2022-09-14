Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Increases By 172.0%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 172.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of CSSEP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $28.40.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
