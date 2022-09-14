Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Increases By 172.0%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 172.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CSSEP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSSEP Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.