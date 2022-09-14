Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Increases By 276.7%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 276.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Conifer from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,635,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,538. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Conifer news, President Brian J. Roney acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 510,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,464. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala bought 1,500,000 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,635,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,350,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,000. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.83. 5,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. Conifer has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.54). Conifer had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

