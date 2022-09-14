Short Interest in Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Declines By 50.0%

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRDGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Conrad Industries Price Performance

Shares of Conrad Industries stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61. Conrad Industries has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $84.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.25 million for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

