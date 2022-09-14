Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Declines By 96.1%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the August 15th total of 489,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLDI remained flat at $7.36 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,521. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDI. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 52.5% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,143,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 393,585 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 573.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 418,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 356,473 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000.

