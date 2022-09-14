Short Interest in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Declines By 86.5%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Cyclo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CYTH traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,533. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.59. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CYTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.00% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%.

(Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.