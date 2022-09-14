Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Increases By 366.7%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of Disco stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.56. 11,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,635. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.14. Disco has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

