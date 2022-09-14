Short Interest in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Grows By 165.3%

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, an increase of 165.3% from the August 15th total of 80,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 259,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGNU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Stock Performance

DGNU remained flat at $9.79 during trading on Wednesday. 6,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,010. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.