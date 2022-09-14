Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Rises By 273.9%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 273.9% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. 65,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,231. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $12.93.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.