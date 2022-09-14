Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Rises By 273.9%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 273.9% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. 65,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,231. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $278,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.