Short Interest in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Decreases By 94.2%

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ EMBKW remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. 21,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,258. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11. Embark Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,342 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

