Short Interest in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Increases By 325.0%

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in FG Merger in the second quarter worth $101,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in FG Merger in the second quarter worth $108,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FG Merger in the second quarter worth $220,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FG Merger in the second quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FG Merger in the second quarter worth $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

FG Merger Price Performance

Shares of FG Merger stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. 199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,042. FG Merger has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

About FG Merger

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

