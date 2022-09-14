Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declines By 83.3%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 453,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after buying an additional 248,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000.

NASDAQ:FCAL traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $48.18. 3,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

