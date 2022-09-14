Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Grows By 185.3%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 185.3% from the August 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 47,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,881. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.36. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $68.38.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

