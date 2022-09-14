Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Drops By 92.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of FTXO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.35. 484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,627. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $37.20.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
