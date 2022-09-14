Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Drops By 92.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FTXO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.35. 484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,627. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $37.20.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 415.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 341,897 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,556,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 108,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 76,877 shares during the period.

