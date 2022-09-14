Short Interest in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Expands By 886.3%

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,900 shares, a growth of 886.3% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HERA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,551. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAC Hera Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 18,811.2% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 293,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 291,574 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,247,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,709,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,619,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 21.8% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 60,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

