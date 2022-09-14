Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Increases By 200.0%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ EFAS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.68. 6,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.

