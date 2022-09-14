Short Interest in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Increases By 386.4%

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 386.4% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gores Holdings IX Trading Down 0.1 %

GHIX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,472. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67. Gores Holdings IX has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings IX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHIX. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 173,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

