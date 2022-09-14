Short Interest in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM) Increases By 119.4%

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSR II Meteora Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,237,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,925,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $816,000.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSRM remained flat at $9.94 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,232. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91.

About GSR II Meteora Acquisition

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

