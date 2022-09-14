Short Interest in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW) Rises By 473.2%

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 473.2% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Acquisition
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 117,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Healthcare Services Acquisition Stock Down 43.5 %
Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 7,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,634. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.80.
