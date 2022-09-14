Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Rises By 1,139.6%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,100 shares, a growth of 1,139.6% from the August 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 876,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of HENOY stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 63,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,443. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $24.20.
