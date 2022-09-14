Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Rises By 1,139.6%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,100 shares, a growth of 1,139.6% from the August 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 876,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of HENOY stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 63,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,443. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

