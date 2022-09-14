Short Interest in Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Decreases By 92.2%

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the August 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HERTF remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. 39,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,190. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Heritage Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on extraction and the creation of extract and extract-derivative products and brands for adult use and cannabis-based medical solutions. The company offers medicinal-grade cannabis formulations for the pharmaceutical, recreational, and cosmeceutical markets under the Purefarma brand; CBD, indica, sativa, and hybrid concentrates under the Pura Vida brand name; tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Premium 5 brand; concentrates under the RAD brand name; skin care and wellness products under the feelgood.

