Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Increases By 204.7%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a growth of 204.7% from the August 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 358,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 255,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 36.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of OIA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 97,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,076. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0286 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

