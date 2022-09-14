Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Drops By 80.4%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the August 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUSS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 441.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the second quarter worth $236,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSS traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $41.39.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.091 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

