Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Expands By 1,160.1%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 685,500 shares, a growth of 1,160.1% from the August 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 145,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 61,011 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. LFS Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $1,214,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $46.28.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.