Short Interest in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Increases By 494.4%

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 494.4% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IX Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IX Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,455. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. IX Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IX Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in IX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $19,206,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in IX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,395,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,594,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

About IX Acquisition

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

