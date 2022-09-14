Short Interest in Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Decreases By 72.5%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nedbank Group Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:NDBKY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. 30,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,522. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. Nedbank Group has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Nedbank Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.3671 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Nedbank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, short term loans, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial, and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

